Sushmita Sen Reveals How Instagram Played Cupid For Her And Beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. From their mushy social media PDAs to sharing motivational workout videos together and celebrating each other's achievements, the two are major couple goals for fans. Recently, Sushmita revealed in an interview with an online portal that she met Rohman through Instagram.

Sushmita Sen revealed how she met beau Rohman Shawl through Instagram

Talking about this Sushmita Sen revealed that she usually never checks her direct messages on Instagram. The Aarya actor further said that she just started scrolling down her DM unexpectedly as she was upset that someone had gone on to break a glass at her place. After scrolling her DM, the actor added that she suddenly caught hold of Rohman Shawl's message which instantly had her attention.

She described his profile to be a 'beautiful man holding a guitar'. The Main Hoon Na actor further added that Rohman was showering her with all the sweetest things on her DM in the most 'honest and unapologetic way'. Sushmita said that she could not help but reply to him and that is how everything started between them.

Sushmita Sen said that Rohman Shawl had hidden his actual age from her

Sushmita Sen also revealed in the interview that Rohman Shawl had hidden his initial age from her. Talking about this, the actor revealed to the portal that she was instantly drawn to Rohman's kindness. She went on to say that initially, Rohman went on to hide his age from her for some reason.

The Biwi No 1 actor added that she would keep asking him about his age as he looked very young but the latter would evade it by telling her to guess instead. Sushmita went on to say that once she got to know of his actual age, she understood why he was hesitant to reveal it to her hinting to the considerable age gap of 15 years between them.

On the work front, Sushmita is making a much-awaited comeback after five long years with the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Aarya. The gritty series, Aarya is helmed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani. The plot of the series reportedly revolves around a woman Aarya portrayed by Sushmita Sen who has to carry on her husband's illegal business unwillingly in order to protect her children after an assassination attempt leaves her husband hospitalized. The show, Aarya will start streaming on Hotstar from June 19, 2020.

