Sushmita Sen Completes 26 Years Of Winning Miss Universe; Rohman Shawl Pens Heartfelt Note

Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. Today, the actor clocks in the 26th year of her offbeat achievement. To mark this, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a collage of throwback pictures of Sushmita Sen with a heartfelt note. Read details.

Rohman Shawl, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of two throwback pictures of Sushmita Sen from her Miss Universe title win event in 1994. As seen in the pictures shared, a young Sushmita Sen can be seen donning the Miss Universe Sachet and the winning Tiara. With the picture shared, Rohman Shawl wrote: “26 years My Jaaan 😍😍💃🏻. How proud you made all of Us & still continue to do so !!❤️❤️❤️❤️. #Mine ❤️. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst”. Take a look at the post shared by Rohman:

Sushmita and Rohman's loved-up social media feed

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita often treat their fans with loved-up pictures and videos on social media handles. Recently, Rohman shawl took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with beau, Sushmita Sen, lauding her for her skills at chess game. As seen in the picture shared by Rohman Shawl, the model can be seen performing a yoga asana, which features him doing a Namaste to Sushmita Sen from under his legs. With the picture shared, Roman wrote: “#garbhasana @sushmitasen47 ab Toh Pairo k niche Se Haath Jod Kar Kehta hu, you are better at chess 😅❤️😘 #bestgirlfriendever #love #maska 😉 (sic)”. Take a look at the picture shared by Roman:

