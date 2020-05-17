Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Addison's Disease Diagnosis, Claims Nunchaku Helped Her Heal

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has recently forayed into YouTube and launched her own channel where, until now, she has shared candid videos featuring her daughters, Renee and Alisah and her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. The Main Hoon Na actor shared a new video through her channel wherein she revealed that she was diagnosed with Addison's Disease in 2014. The autoimmune disease damages the glands that make hormones that affect your mood, growth, metabolism, tissue function, and how your body responds to stress.

Sushmita Sen, however, was determined to fight the invasive disease and took to Nunchakus to gain control of her body. She shared through the video caption, her 4 year-long journey with the martial art training and how it helped her heal. Training in nunchaku allows the development of quicker hand movements and improves posture along with reflexes, hand control, and other skills.

Have a look:

Sushmita shared a still from the video through her Instagram and wrote, "Had to bring the journey & the #nunchaku back for #youtube LINK IN BIO I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”. While on YouTube, she gave a detailed description of Addison's disease and wrote, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).”

Further revealing how the ancient martial art form helped her in the fight, Sushmita explained, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga.”

