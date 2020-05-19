Sushmita Sen Reveals Her 'love Story' Which Has Her Girls Renee & Alisah Playing The Piano

Sushmita Sen has always shown that her life has revolved around her two lovely daughters, Renee and Alisah. The Bengali beauty uses her Instagram to show off her proud mother side as she posts multiple pictures on the social media portal. A recent video shared by Sushmita shows how her two daughters have the talent of playing the piano.

Sushmita’s love story

Sushmita Sen uploaded a video on her Instagram where her daughters Renee and Alisah are sitting in front of the piano. The doting mother showed how Renee played the piano and Alisah also helped her. The two do a countdown and start playing a tune on the piano.

Sushmita’s love for her daughters

Sushmita Sen has been giving mother-daughter goals along with her daughters for a long time. She is a very caring and doting mother and does not miss an opportunity to appreciate her daughters. On Mother’s day, Sushmita Sen shared multiple pictures of herself with her daughters. In the caption of the post, Sushmita wrote that they say how being a mother is a thankless job. She then claimed that she or he has life’s gratitude. Sen added how she loves all nurturers in the world.

Sushmita Sen had shared a wonderful portrait of her family on the occasion of Valentine’s day on her Instagram. She shared multiple pictures of her Valentine celebrations. The pictures first show Renee and Alisah with their heads on Sushmita’s lap as the three sit on a soft carpet decorated with fairy lights. Some other pictures also include Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl. They looked like one, big happy family, as one can see in these pictures.

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in the year 2010. She has been open about them being adopted and have held no secrets with the two. In a recent interview, Sen had revealed how she told her daughters about their adoption. She shared that she played opposites with the two. She then said adopted and biological and pointed at the two. Renee was surprised. Sen added how she told Renee that biological was boring and that she was born from the heart. She also revealed how Renee used to go around and tell people that if they are biological, they are boring. In the end, she shared that she felt relief as both her daughters were proud of the fact that they were adopted.

