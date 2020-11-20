Sushmita Sen Says, 'I Am A Proud 45'; Performs Her 'core' Birthday Tradition

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, shared a video on Instagram handle and wrote, "I am a proud 45" as she performed an intense 'core' exercise. Calling it her 'birthday tradition', Sushmita was seen working out with gymnastic rings.

"Am a proud 45." She added the hashtags #birthdaytradition, #corestrength #corebelief, #holdingpower and #unshakeable to her post. She wrote in her note: "You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 and a half decades and counting... Reminding me often, how big a blessing life is and just how endless are its potential! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love and kindness enriches my life and empowers me to be a better person. Keep spreading the goodness...Me and this world needs people like you. I love you guys," Sushmita wrote.

Sushmita Rose to fame when she won the Miss Universe crown in 1984. She was 18 years old at the time. Some of her notable works in movies are Vaastu Shastra, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Biwi No.1. She also has won many awards and accolades for performances in films.

On the work front

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya (2020). Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza.

