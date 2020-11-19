Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Pens 'shayari' On Her 45th Birthday; See Post

As Sushmita Sen turned 45 on November 11, boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture and captioned it with a heartfelt 'shayari'. "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !!

Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain," wrote Rohman.

Replying to his loveful post, Sushmita wrote, "Uffff!!! My babushhhhhh shayar!!!! I love you soooooo much!!!! You make every day a celebration!!!," with many emojis of kisses and hearts.

Sushmita's family surprised her with pink and gold balloons in bed. "A soaring feeling," Sushmita said that the birthday was brought in by her daughters Renee, Alisah and mother.

My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!!😄💃🏻🌈 Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!!😅💋👏ThankU for D avalanche of love, wishes & blessings U all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday!!😇💃🏻 I love you guys!!😁💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/meQmJMA5x3 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 19, 2020

Sushmita Rose to fame when she won the Miss Universe crown in 1984. She was 18 years old at the time. Some of her notable works in movies are Vaastu Shastra, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Biwi No.1. She also has won many awards and accolades for performances in films.

On the work front

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya (2020). Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza.

