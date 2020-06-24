Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushmita Sen Exuded Grace In Miss Universe Swimsuit Round; See Post

Sushmita Sen had made the whole country proud when she had won the title of Femina Miss India in the year 1994. She also went on to win the Miss Universe pageant in the year 1994. Recently, a throwback picture of the Aarya actor in her swimsuit round from the pageant has been going viral on social media.

Sushmita Sen radiates grace and class

Sushmita is the definition of elegance and grace in the picture. She can be seen donning a velvet electric blue swimsuit which is perfectly accentuating her slender frame. She can be seen wearing the Miss India sash during her Miss Universe swimsuit round in Manila.

The actor can be seen wearing as well as flaunting an embellished white shawl with fringes during her stint on the round. If that is not enough, her curly hairdo and dangler earrings are adding poise and class to the entire look in the perfect manner. Looking at this throwback picture of Sushmita's swimsuit look, there is no doubt that the actor went on to grab the coveted Miss Universe title at the pageant. Take a look at the unseen throwback picture of the Main Hoon Na actor from the Miss Universe swimsuit round.

Sushmita Sen on failures

Recently, Sushmita interacted with a daily and revealed about her hits and misses in the film industry over the years. The Biwi No 1 actor said that some of her films like Aankhen, Filhaal, and Samay did not work at the theatres but connected with the audience once it released on the television. The actor added in the interview that this is the reason why she considers herself to be a 'satellite hit' as the majority of her movies worked better when they came on satellite and people started applauding her performance.

The actor also added that what kept her going all over these years was her faith in her abilities. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor also revealed that she defines her success as well as acknowledges her failures but she strongly believes that she did not fail over the years and it was just her 'attempts' which failed. The actor added that there is a stark difference between the two and most of the time, people began to deal with insecurity of being labeled as a failure when they cannot differentiate between the two.

