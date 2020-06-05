Sushmita Sen Says 'Aarya' Represents Vulnerability In A World Run By Men

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen will soon be making her digital debut with the web series Aarya. Aarya revolves around the life of a loving wife and a doting mother, who is reluctant about being involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Sushmita Sen, who plays the role of Aarya, stated that her character in the web series is the ‘role of a lifetime'.

Her co-star Chandrachur Singh who plays the role of Tej spoke about the beauty of digital content. Apart from Sushmita Sen, Aarya also marks the digital debut of Chandrachur Singh.

Sushmita Sen talks about Aarya

Actor Sushmita Sen said, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Hotstar Specials, Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime!”

Sushmita Sen’s co-star Chandrachur Singh revealed a few details about the show. He said, “Things heat up quite fast in Aarya as a web of lies and betrayal begins to unravel itself – almost like a butterfly effect. The beauty of digital content is that there is a brave new form of storytelling and I am beyond exhilarated to make my debut with this show. The level of tension and intensity fuelled by several plot twists and a mystery at its very core will keep the viewers guessing.”

Director Ram Madhvani stated that Aarya will be an unpredicted as well as a fresh watch. He stated, “The world of Aarya is a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds and betrayal at the heart of it all. It’s a bold and strong narrative that takes it beyond the spectrum of a crime-drama. Every character has a purpose in Aarya’s journey as she goes from being a homemaker to a hardened criminal. I spent many years trying to build this world brick-by-brick but I didn’t do it alone - 588 others from the cast and crew have built this show from the ground up! It’s going to be an unpredictable but refreshing watch!”

The trailer of the Sushmita Sen starrer released today on June 5, 2020. The trailer shows the transformation of a woman, who initially essays the role of a mother and an ideal wife. However, as she holds the reins of the family business, the woman completely transforms into a different person. Check out the trailer of Aarya.

Aarya Trailer

Aarya cast and synopsis

Born into an upper-class family in Rajasthan, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is a doting wife to Tej (Chandrachur Singh), an obedient daughter, a loving sister and a dedicated mother to three beautiful children. Her family owns one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies which is a front for an illegal drug ring that is run by Tej, Jawahar and Sangram - her brother.

When she finds her husband getting sucked in too deep into the family business, she gives him an ultimatum to either leave the business or leave her and the children. Suddenly, Tej is mysteriously attacked, her family’s lives are threatened and this changes Aarya’s life forever. She now embarks upon a quest to protect her family from rivals, discovering dark secrets about her family and the business, while getting sucked deeper into the very world she wanted to leave.

