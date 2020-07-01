Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen Reveals 'Iti' Is A Concept-driven, Unique Thriller

Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen is all set to make his acting debut. He will be making his entry in the entertainment industry with Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. In a recent interview with a news portal, Rajeev Sen spoke about how excited he is to be making his debut and even revealed details about his show.

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen on making his debut

In the interview, Rajeev Sen revealed that he has always wanted to express his creative side. He also spoke about how movies, acting, and performing have been an important part of his life. Rajeev Sen added that it is an honour to be debuting with “such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven and unique thriller”. He also added that he has been an introvert in real-life.

Rajeev Sen further revealed that over time, he developed a desire to express his creative side and bring characters to life. He added that he had contemplated for a long time but his loved ones saw his passion for acting. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen added that it was his loved ones who pushed him to take it up and explore the film industry.

Talking about how his sister Sushmita Sen inspired him on the journey, Rajeev Sen added that she had been his inspiration largely. Rajeev Sen also called his sister, Sushmita Sen to be “the most beautiful person”. He spoke about how his sister is a self-made woman who transformed herself into a global icon. Rajeev Sen added that he considers himself to be fortunate to be Sushmita Sen’s brother and have her support.

Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. The film will also have Vivek Oberoi debuting as a producer. He will be producing it under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment along with Girish Johar’s Mandiraa Entertainment. The film revolves around a woman who is trying to solve her own murder. Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder is scheduled to go on floors by October. Rajeev Sen’s film is expected to release by early 2021.

