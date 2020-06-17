Sushmita Sen Introduces 'suave And Ruthless' Shekhawat And Sampat From 'Aarya'

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of her web series Aarya. The web series Aarya will mark her debut in the OTT platform space. She recently took to her Instagram to introduce two characters from the series. She introduced the characters Shekhawat and Sampat, played by Manish Chaudhari and Vishwajeet Pradhan, on her Instagram. Here is what the actor had to say about the characters and actors.

Sushmita Sen introduces Shekhawat and Sampat

Talking about Manish Chaudhari, Sushmita Sen showered praises for the actor and also mentioned the 'discipline, focus and the controlled intensity' he possesses. She shared a still from the series and talked about the character Shekhawat. Sushmita Sen referred to Shekhawat as a suave and ruthless character which is exactly opposite of what Manish Chaudhari is in real life. She said that in real life Manish Chaudhari is a gentle soul and an absolute gentleman.

Sushmita Sen also introduced Sampat from her web series Aarya. She praised the acting skills of Vishwajeet Pradhan who will play the role of Sampat. Talking about Vishwajeet Pradhan’s abilities as an actor, Sushmita Sen said that he has the ability to turn any character into a living being. She further added that he is a gifted actor that can add humour to even the most volatile character. Sushmita Sen said that it is a privilege to have him as a part of Aarya.

Sushmita Sen's Aarya

Aarya is an upcoming crime drama web series that is created by Ram Madhvani. He is best known for directing the critically acclaimed movie Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor. Aarya web series cast features some of the talented actors of the industry like Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das, Sugandha Garg and Manish Choudhary among others.

Both Sushmita and Chandrachur are returning to the screen after a long time. The viewers are excited to see Sushmita Sen’s acting comeback after a long hiatus of 5 years.

Aarya Trailer

Aarya trailer was launched a week ago and it is being received well by the audience. The Aarya trailer has more than 23 million views on YouTube since its launch. The web series will be available to stream on Disney + Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

