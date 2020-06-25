Tamilrockers Leaks Sushmita Sen's Latest Hotstar Web Series 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen's latest Hotstar Specials, Aarya, recently released on June 19, 2020. Unfortunately, Sushmita Sen's Aarya has now been leaked by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. Tamilrockers is a website that is notorious for illegally sharing movies and TV shows without the permission of the creators. Aarya can now be downloaded for free on the Tamilrockers website.

Tamilrockers leak Sushmita Sen's latest Hotstar Specials, Aarya

Sushmita Sen's latest series, Aarya, was released on Hotstar last week on June 19. However, the show has now been leaked online by Tamilrockers and can be downloaded for free by anyone. Aarya received praise from fans and critics alike. Most critics commended Sushmita Sen's stellar acting in the series. Aarya was only available for streaming on Hotstar, but the show is now available on Tamilrockers and all other piracy websites associated with it.

Aarya is based on a Dutch drama series titled Penoza. The show is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. Sushmita Sen plays the main lead role of Aarya Sareen, the wife of a powerful underworld crime lord. At the beginning of the show, Aarya Sareen is shocked to learn about her husband's criminal career. However, she soon takes up her husband's position in business to protect herself and her family.

What is Tamilrockers?

Tamilrockers is one of the most infamous piracy websites in all of India. This illegal website has leaked several Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies. Moreover, the website has also uploaded popular web series and TV shows. Sometimes, Tamilrockers leaks movies and TV shows even before their official release. Other than Aarya, some other shows and movies leaked by Tamilrockers include Four More Shots Please, Shooter, The Call Of The Wild, and The Invisible Man.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

