Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Chhichhore' Actor's Photo From His Last Visit To Bihar

After the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from PM Narendra Modi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, many paid tribute to him. Recently, a fan page on Instagram shared Sushant Singh Rajput's picture, when he visited his home village in Bihar in 2019. Sushant is seen posing with his fans with an all-smiling face. See the picture below:

Numerous memorable moments from Sushant Singh Rajput’s life started surfacing on social media as the news of his death came to light. Many of his fans shared several photos and videos of his last visit to Bihar. In one of the videos, Sushant was seen playing cricket with the locals in Bihar.

He came to Bihar last year & played cricket with local people. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/NWikHnOdhW — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still unknown as the police officials are still investigating the case. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon. After receiving no response, the house help called Sushant's friends. His friends forcefully opened the door and discovered him hanging. As per the latest update reports, no suicide note was found, and an accidental death report has been registered, with suicide by hanging cited as the reason.

The official statement published by SSR's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response. After that, the 34-year-old actor earned praises and popularity with blockbusters like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, apart from critically acclaimed acts in Sonchiriya and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

He was last seen in Dharma Production's Drive, which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Sushant had several unreleased films in his kitty, including the Hindi adaptation of the book, The Fault In Our Stars. The film titled Dil Bechara was slated to release in May but postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

