Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was A National Level Olympiad Winner In Physics?

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai on June 14. The actor became a household name after the release of his film MS Dhoni. The actor was a popular television actor before he went on to make it big in Bollywood. But acting and dancing wasn't the only talent Sushant Singh Rajput had. Read some lesser-known facts of the actor.

A lesser-known fact about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput hails from Bihar. He was born in Patna and lost his mother at a very tender age. His sister Mitu Singh is a state-level cricket player.

He was a student of Delhi School of Engineering, but dropped out after three years. He wanted to pursue a career in theatre and acting. Sushant Singh Rajput was a National level Olympiad winner in Physics and had nearly cleared 11 entrance examinations on engineering. This was one of the biggest risks the actor had taken and he had said he never thought he would become an actor.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Passes Away: Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Other Stars Shocked By News

When Sushant Singh Rajput was in Delhi, he attended acting workshops conducted by Barry John and after he moved to Mumbai, he was a part of Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group. He was also a part of Shiamak Davar’s dance group in Delhi.

Sushant Singh Rajput met Ankita Lokhande while they working together for the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. They were reportedly in a 6-year relationship before they parted ways in 2016.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar Shocked Over Actor's Demise

Also Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

The late actor had a passion for astronomy. His Instagram account is flooded with pictures from the outer world. He would often post pictures from his gazing experiments. The actor owned several types of telescopes and also owned an expensive telescope Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator.

The actor was an engineer and was currently learning coding to create video games.

He was the biggest fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The two actors also share one thing in common and are that they entered the industry without a godfather and their talent made them big stars. In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput had mentioned that during his school days, he would imitate Shah Rukh Khan to impress girls.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dance For His Mother In Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Is Going Viral; Watch

Here's an Official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.