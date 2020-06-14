Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Milind Deora Shares Tools To Cope With Suicidal Thoughts

Amid actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise allegedly by suicide on Sunday, former Congress Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora shared his experience with suicidal thoughts. He shared 5 effective tools to cope with such thoughts. According to him, these effective tools had helped him live through his teenage years and tenure as a Member of Parliament. Here is the list of tools recommended by Deora:-

1. Reach out to your family, friends, colleagues, and even acquaintances. You are more loved than you know.

2. Overcome the stigma of mental health and seeking counselling. Depression transcends age, gender, economic strata, or success.

3. We are in a constant struggle with our inner demons. Never give in to them.

4. Life is beautiful. Don't get caught up in the rat race. Choose music, food, travel, reading, your work, and loved ones. Do what makes you happy. Choose life.

5. Most importantly, love yourself for you who are.

Sushant Singh Rajput passes away

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. No suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police is likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem he was facing. Rajput's PR team issued a statement requesting the media to help maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Bihar CM extends condolences

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed shock and grief at the Rajput's demise. The Chief Minister said that Rajput's untimely death had caused irreparable damage to the film industry. Kumar mentioned the fact that Rajput hailed from the state of Bihar and had created a name for himself in the film industry through his acting prowess. Kumar added that the actor was very popular among the people. In a statement, the Bihar CM extended his condolences to the 34-year-old actor's kin and admirers.

