Sussanne Khan Posts A Photo Showing Self-worth; Says, "If You Leave, I Won't Cry"

Sussanne Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted an elegant picture of her. Her fans rushed to Instagram to like and comment on her photo. Her fans filled her comment section with hearts and lovely comments. Here’s a look at Sussanne Khan’s Instagram post.

Sussanne Khan’s Instagram Post

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a photo where she looked like a spunky queen posing with dignity. She was seen posing on a classy chair, wearing a blue blazer on a white shirt along with wine coloured pants. A half-eagle man statue could be seen in the frame along with her. She wrote a caption stating a song about how she won’t waste a single day and cry over somebody who would leave her. Her bold caption won the hearts of her fans and they even motivated her with their comments. Check out the comments under Sussanne Khan’s photo.

Sussanne Khan is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing interesting parts of her life. Let's take a look at some of Sussane Khan's photos and videos on her Instagram.

Here's an adorable video clip that she posted on one of her close one's birthday. She posted this beautiful video along with a caption where she wished her a happy birthday and mentioned that she is the most thoughtful caring girl she's ever known.

Another one from Sussanne Khan's photos is of a book that she read. She loved the book and didn't miss out to share an excerpt from the book which stated how "Mudita" is the principle of taking sympathetic or unselfish joy in the good fortune of others. She thanked the writer for such an insightful book and wisdom.

She shared this video clip a couple of days ago on her Instagram handle about a book and mentioned how going through the book will take one to a surreal time that many might have never thought. She also mentioned how the book had been made with a sustainable and environment-friendly paper on which the photos wouldn't fade and how a certain foundation would use the money raised by the sale of the book to help Covid-19 affected families.

