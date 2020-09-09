Madhuri Dixit Nene Recalls Hrithik-Preity's 'Chupke Se Sun' As She Posts Stunning Portrait

On Tuesday night, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a beautiful portrait of herself where she was posing with her eyes were closed. In the pic, the actor pulled off a black tee along with minimal makeup. Sharing the picture, Madhuri recalled Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's song Chupke Se Sun, from the film Mission Kashmir. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Madhuri penned the lyrics of the song in her caption. She wrote, "Chupke se sun, is pal ki dhun." Madhuri Dixit Nene's post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to comment on her picture. While some called Madhuri "evergreen beauty," many dropped hearts and lovestruck emoticons on her post.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's post

Recently, on Teacher's day, Madhuri Dixit Nene penned a lengthy message for all the teachers who are continuing their service, using the technological advancement amid the global coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "This year has been difficult for all us. Due to the global pandemic, a lot of professions that carry the responsibility of shaping our future generations, like yours, have become very challenging." The Kalank actor continued, "With children going back to schools in a virtual environment, technological advancements, and just dealing with this change in the education system, I want to extend my best wishes to each and every one of you." Alongside the post, the caption read, "As the world celebrates the wisdom, hard work & service of teachers today, let's show them our respect and love." Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post got a thumbs up from fans. Take a look at the post look below.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in Abhishek Verman's directorial, Kalank, alongside an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. Even though the film did not churn great numbers at the box office, fans lauded the songs from the film. Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye, choreographed by late dancer-choreographer Saroj Khan, received lots of love from fans. As of 2020, there is no update on Madhuri's upcoming movies.

