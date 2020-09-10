Did You Know Hrithik Roshan Wore The Same Pair Of Glasses In These Two Movies?

Actor Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director for several films before making his debut in Bollywood with the film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. He starred in the film alongside actor Ameesha Patel and won numerous awards for his performance in the film. Hrithik Roshan was seen in a double role in the film.

He portrayed the character of Rohit Chopra and Raj Chopra. While Rohit Chopra’s character was of a young and simple boy, Raj was his complete opposite. Raj Chopra was seen wearing a pair of glasses in a couple of scenes in the movie. However, many fans are not aware of the fact that Hrithik Roshan wore the same pair of glasses for his film Koi Mil Gaya.

Hrithik Roshan wore the same glasses in these two films?

Hrithik Roshan starred in the film Koi Mil Gaya, alongside actor Preity Zinta and Rekha. He portrayed the character of an 11-year-old mentally challenged boy in the film. Hrithik Roshan received several accolades for his performance in the film. The actor was seen as a boy who wore baggy clothes along with a pair of glasses. According to IMDb trivia, after going through various spectacles, actor Hrithik Roshan decided to wear the same pair of glasses he wore in the film Koi Mil Gaya.

Hrithik Roshan was not able to lose enough weight to look like a young adult with the mind of an 11-year-old since the actor was shooting for other films at the same time. The problem was then solved with baggy clothes that hid his proportions and special hairstyle that made his face look thinner. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya followed the story of a mentally challenged boy who becomes friends with an alien.

After the police learn about the alien, they try to capture it. This film went on to become the first film of the Krrish franchise. Koi Mil Gaya won Hrithik Roshan several awards at major awards ceremonies in Bollywood. The film also won a National Award for the Best Film on Social Issues. The fourth franchise of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish will be coming soon. Director Rakesh Roshan had revealed that he has started working on the film, but the movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

