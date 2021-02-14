Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Irrfan Khan On Valentine's Day, Shares Memory Stone From Igatpuri

Actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Sunday took to her social media handle and shared an image of his grave at their Igatpuri farmhouse. "Nothing is forever except memories," Sutapa wrote.

Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors with acclaimed performances in films such as Maqbool, The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, and Hindi Medium, died in Mumbai in April 2020 at the age of 54. "We live because you reside in our soul - Irrfan Forever," read the tombstone at Khan's farmhouse.

In September 2020, Sutapa revealed that she has a memory stone of Irrfan at Igatpuri. She wrote, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence I have planted the Raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things. I own that place Where I can sit for hours without anyone telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit."

Meanwhile, in January, Sutapa and her son Babil attended the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where Khan's Paan Singh Tomar was screened to pay him a tribute. Sikdar said the 2012 film, about an award-winning athlete who is forced to rebel against the system, is an apt homage to Khan.

"IFFI couldn't have chosen a better film. It talks about a race, an athlete. To quote Irrfan's dialogue from the film, ''you have to finish the race. Whether you lose or win. You have to touch the finish line. Irrfan''s finish line came too soon. But he played well. We are proud of you Irrfan," an emotional Sikdar said, as Babil hugged his mother.

On January 7, Khan's family, along with a host of Bollywood celebrities remembered the late star on his 55th birth anniversary.

(With PTI inputs)

