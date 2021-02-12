Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares father's illustrious trophies, hopes to win awards like him

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is often seen sharing his thoughts on walking into the footsteps of his father in the industry. Babil who wishes to celebrate the legacy of his father and fulfill his desires of seeing him in the industry took to Instagram and shared a video flaunting the awards won by the legendary actor. Babil shows the empty space that he had created to place his awards that he will win in the future.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares his father's trophies

The video shows four trophies kept on a shelf. In the center of it is an empty space. Babil taps at the shelf with an empty space where he desires to place his trophy. He captioned the post and wrote, "Makin space for mine hopefully?" along with fingers crossed emoji. Earlier, Babil shared his plans on entering the fraternity. According to him, he plans to enter the Indian film industry as an actor once he completes graduation from a film school here. He had shared a picture of the book Actors on Acting, edited by Toby Cole and Helen Krich Chinoy. The book was signed by his father, who according to Babil Khan, bought it in New York to prepare for his role in filmmaker Mira Nair’s 2006 drama The Namesake. When a user asking him in the comments section of the post when he would take up acting, Babil Khan replied, “I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question.” “Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers,” he added.

Read: Babil Khan Posts Hilarious Video About How Puberty Can Change One's Mind And Ability

Read: Babil Khan Shares A Glimpse Of His Mother Sutapa Sikdar's Farmhouse

Meanwhile, on Irrfan’s 54th birthday in January this year, Babil had penned a lengthy note where he wrote about his father’s way of celebrating his birthday’s. "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated every day (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday, Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me,” he wrote. (sic)

Read: Babil Khan Shares Irrfan Khan & Golshifteh Farahani's Picture; Fans Remember Veteran Actor

Read: Babil Khan Wishes Mother Sutapa Sikdar On Birthday; Calls Her 'Queen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.