Swara Bhasker Says 'Sheer Qorma' 'normalises' Discussion About The LGBTQIA+ Community

Swara Bhasker in a recent interview opened up about her upcoming movie Sheer Qorma. The Tanu weds Manu actor opened about how her film normalises the discussion around the LGBTQIA+ community. Swara Bhasker stars alongside Divya Dutta in this upcoming film Sheer Qorma.

Swara Bhakser talks about 'Sheer Qorma'

Swara Bhakser is one of the most vocal celebrities in Bollywood. The Tanu weds Manu has never backed away from voicing her opinion about a particular subject. Now Swara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sheer Qorma.

Recently, the Sheer Qorma actor talked about her film and discussed in detail about the issue her film is dealing with. During the interview with a media portal, Swara Bhasker revealed that Sheer Qorma deals with the society trying to accept the LGBTQIA+ community. The actor further said that her upcoming movie normalises the subject of acceptance.

Swara Bhasker also spoke in detail about cinema being a powerful medium. The Tanu weds Manu actor said that cinema should ideally normalise discussions around relevant topics since it is an extremely powerful medium. Swara Bhasker further added that cinema is a visual medium and can reach out to a lot of people and can also transform society's perspective about a lot of issues and subjects.

Talking about the LGBTQIA+ community, Swara said that India is now among the few countries that are attempting to accept the community and be open for discussions. While talking about her personal experiences, Swara also revealed that two of her friends belong to the community and are gay hence she has witnessed their struggles on a personal level.

Swara Bhasker stars alongside Divya Dutta in this romantic drama film. The film deals with the story of a lesbian couple. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is also playing a pivotal role in the film. Sheer Qorma has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

