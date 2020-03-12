Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker & Other B'wood Celebs Hail Weinstein's 23 Years' Jail Term

In a historic judgement Miramax founder and Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23-years’ jail term. Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape. This verdict is considered to be a successful feat for the #MeToo movement that was born because of the accusations against Weinstein. Now, many female celebrities in Bollywood are celebrating this historic verdict.

1. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is currently celebrating the response to her film Thappad. The actor recently in an interview with a media portal talked about Weinstein’s historic verdict. The Thappad actor said that she is happy that the verdict is finally out and she also hopes that many other people in the future are held accountable for their wrongdoings.

2. Swara Bhasker

Tanu Weds Manu actor and social activist Swara Bhasker also commented on Harvey Weinstein’s 23 years’ jail term. During an interview with a media portal, Swara Bhasker said that the verdict is a victory for all the victims. Swara also congratulated the U.S. judicial system for their effort and thorough investigation.

3. Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta who is considered to be a pioneer in India’s #MeToo movement also commented on Harvey Weinstein’s 23 years’ prison sentence. In an interview with a media publication, Tanushree Dutta applauded the United States judiciary for bringing Harvey Weinstein to justice in a landmark verdict. She further added that India needs to catch up to the United States’ justice system when it comes to women's safety.

4. Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and shared her views about Harvey Weinstein’s verdict. In her tweet. The Ambarsariya singer said that India needs to be on the right side of history and also made a request to the courts in India.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison.

A brand new tomorrow.

Dear Court’s of India, M.J Akbar to be brought to justice, for India to be on the right side of history. 🧚🏿‍♀️🙏🏾. @IndiaMeToo — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 11, 2020

