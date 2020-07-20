'Need Logic': Swara Bhasker Responds To Kangana Ranaut's 'needy Outsider' Remark

Kangana Ranaut in a sensational interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami tagged Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu as "needy outsiders" and called their 'existence the proof of nepotism'. 'Rasbhari' actor on Monday took to her Twitter and wrote, 'Yes, I am needy'.

Taking the 'needy outsider' phrase ahead, Bhasker wrote that she needs 'rationality and logic in debate', she needs 'rule of law', and 'respectful public interaction'. Bhasker concluded by saying, "What do you need?" Replying to one of the users, Swara also highlighted the 'B-grade actor' remark by Kangana and said, "B for बेमिसाल! @taapsee and all those other amazing women out there charting their own path in their careers and in the world! Including Kangana." [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Hypocrisy is not the best-accepted character trait': Taapsee Pannu comments

Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession.

I am needy.

I need respectful public interaction.

I need rationality and logic in debate.

I need sane, civil and decent public discourse.

I need rule of law.

and I need FACTS !

What do you need? #NeedyOutsider

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

On Sunday, Swara's reaction to Kangana's remark was both tagged as 'sarcastic' and 'taken in a positive stride' by the Netizens. Swara later thanked Kangana for the 'compliments' and called her a 'gorgeous, generous and a great actor'. Kangana on 'The Nation Wants to Know' tagged Swara as "proof of nepotism" by claiming that they too have been deprived of opportunities despite their talents.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Ranaut in the interview on 'The Nation Wants to Know' questioned, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Kangana Ranaut 'rises like a Phoenix' with fiery comeback to 2010 Karan Johar snub

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.