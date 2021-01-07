Swastika Mukherjee asks, 'Am I only one left in this city to get lip job done'; fans react

It is a known fact that many stars of the film industry go under the knife to ‘enhance’ their looks. While Bollywood has numerous such examples, some of who also attract criticism when it goes haywire, it seems even the Bengali industry is not too far behind. Actor Swastika Mukherjee recently quipped if she was the only one from the industry to not get a lip job done.

READ: It's Exhausting To Be Fearless: Actor Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee on trend of lip jobs

Dil Bechara star Swastika Mukherjee, who is based in Kolkata, jokingly asked if she was the ‘only one left in the city’ to perform the surgery.

Am I the only one left in this city to get a lip job done ?!



🤔🙄 — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) January 6, 2021

Fans reacted strongly and urged her not to perform a lip surgery. They commented that she looked good with her ‘natural’ looks and did not need to do one to ‘ruin’ her beauty.

Be natural.... Be with what God gifted you. You look beautiful 😊 — 1m_distance_plz 😷 (@im_dasAbhishek) January 7, 2021

Don't ever get one. — SUBHAM DEY (@subhamdey125) January 6, 2021

Please don’t do it and ruin your natural beauty like others. — Pali (@pali248) January 6, 2021

If so....u r lips are beautiful...and keep it natural — king su jo (@srisaad) January 7, 2021

It doesn’t look good at all. I see how beautiful girls look horrible after doing that. — Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput (@Rinta_Chirps) January 7, 2021

READ: 'Dil Bechara' Actor Swastika Mukherjee Shares Glimpses Of Her Look From 'Guldasta'

Swastika Mukherjee on professional front

On the professional front, Swastika Mukherjee had numerous projects in 2020. After roles in films like Mumbai Cutting and a cameo in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, she once again was seen in Bollywood and in a Sushant Singh Rajput movie, Dil Bechara.

The movie holds an emotional value for fans after SSR’s death last year. Many of Swastika’s pictures and videos with Sushant had then gone viral.

Swastika had played the role of the mother of Sanjana Sanghi’s character Kizie Basu, born in a Bengali family. The love story reportedly set records on Disney+Hostar as it released directly online.

She also played a part in another venture, Paatal Lok, that was among the most talked about web series of last year. She had also featured in the movie Guldasta in October.

Recently, the 40-year-old was one of the actors in the web series Black Widows.

"The show is about women taking a stand, deciding what they want to do with their lives, their freedom, their perception of justice. I was kicked about this and felt at least there's an attempt to present something so exciting on screen," she had told PTI about the venture in an interview.

Chitraheen 3 is among the other ventures that she was seen recently in.

READ: Swastika Mukherjee’s Birthday: Bold Choices Made By The Actor On-screen And Off-screen

READ: Black Widows Trailer Out, Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh And Swastika Mukherjee Look Promising

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.