Swastika Mukherjee’s Birthday: Bold Choices Made By The Actor On-screen And Off-screen

Swastika Mukherjee, born on December 13, 1980, is a well-known and celebrated Indian actor. She is the daughter of late Bengali superstar, Santu Mukhopadhyay. She started her acting career with Bengali television industry, after which she jumped to the Bengali movie industry and then eventually Hindi movies and web-series. But, Swastika Mukherjee has always made the headlines not only for the work that she does but also for the bold choices she makes in her personal and professional life. Today, on Swastika Mukherjee's birthday, here are some of the bold choices that Indian actor Swastika Mukherjee has made in her recent past. Read further ahead to know more.

Swastika Mukherjee’s bold choices

In August 2020, Swastika Mukherjee shared with her fans a completely different hairstyle as she shaved a part of her head off. This got the Paatal Lok actor’s fans worried as many of them were spotted asking her if she is not well. Clarifying her part and explaining to her fans that this is just a bold move and not a sign of any illness, Swastika Mukherjee captioned her post, “No I don’t have cancer ( I pray I don’t have it ever), No I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It’s my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it. All questions answered ?! Now chill 😅 😊 🙏🏻”.

Swastika Mukherjee had certain “bold scenes” in Dibaker Banerjee’s crime thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The actor made it to the headlines for doing these scenes and was asked by the media about her opinion over doing scenes like these. During the promotions of the movie, Swastika Mukherjee had said in front of the media that actors don’t think a lot about kissing or intimate scenes. When she was asked if she is ready to do bold scenes on-screen, she said that there is nothing to “get ready” about. She said that in Bengal, there is a lot of serious work being done and actors don’t think about kissing or intimate scenes.

Not only on-screen but even in her real-life Swastika Mukherjee has always been bold. At the very young age of 18 years old, she tied the knot with Promit Sen. It was a very unhappy marriage that lasted only two years. The actor accused her husband of physically abusing her and locking her outside the house when she was carrying their baby. Swastika Mukherjee filed a charge against Promit Sen for cruelty and solicitation of dowry. These charges were subsequently dismissed and Promit was freed from the court.

Most recently, Swastika Mukherjee became a part of a very bold script, Black Widows. It is a web-series that is to premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 on December 18, 2020. The series cast Swastika Mukherjee, Mona Singh, and Shamita Shetty as the lead characters. The three will be seen playing the characters of frustrated wives who kill their respective husbands after years of tolerating abuse.

