Black Widows Trailer Out, Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh And Swastika Mukherjee Look Promising

The Black Widows trailer featuring Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee finally realised and fans have loved it. The three leading ladies pack a powerful performance from the first look of the trailer. The series Black Widows will be available exclusively on Zee5. The trailer takes the viewers through the troubles of the three wives played by Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee. As the trailer proceeds, it shows a dark turn the women possibly take to put an end to their turmoil.

Black Widows trailer out, female leads deliver vengeful vibes

In the trailer, the husbands are shown as treating their wives badly, while one beats his wife up, the other threatens to kill their daughter. The trailer focuses on various such ill aspects that the three women go through before taking a drastic step that changes their lives. Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee in the trailer of the series are shown to have had enough of the cruelties imposed upon them. Thus on the 50th birthday of one of the husbands, the group plots a revenge to end their pain. As the three husbands head out in a speed boat, a bomb can be seen in the corner of the vessel. A huge explosion occurs, ending the lives of three abusive husbands. The three women can be seen smirking as they glance upon the flying debris from the vessel.

The trailer plays on and the women rejoice as their abusive husbands are now out of the way. They go back to enjoying their lives and party to their heart's content. They encounter a few new people in their lives and things appear to go normal for them. However, an investigation is launched to reveal the murders of the three husbands. Things soon begin to get intense and the trailer proceeds as Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee try their best to keep the secrets of the murder to themselves. Fans who watched the trailer expressed how excited they are to watch the series as soon as possible exclusively on Zee5. The Black Widows series is the eight international adaptation of the popular Finnish show with the same name. The series has been directed by Birsa Dasgupta.

