'Dil Bechara' Actor Swastika Mukherjee Tries To Make Puppy Face Taught By Her Daughter

Swastika Mukherjee, who is known for her quirky social media posts, recently showcased an adorable stint. The actor tried her attempt to pull off a perfect 'puppy face'. She also credited her daughter for teaching her the same to which the latter also had a hilarious reaction.

Swastika Mukherjee tries out perfect puppy face

Talking about the post, the Dil Bechara actor could be seen trying to do a puppy face by giving out a sheepish expression. The actor makes way for a super cute sight as she can be seen donning a light blue attire, a messy hair, and a non-makeup look while pulling off the same. In the caption of the same, she can be seen stating that this is her, trying to pull off a puppy face. She also wrote how she was tutored by her daughter, Anwesha for the same. She also asks her fans on did she pass or fail in the same.

Swastika Mukherjee's daughter reacts to her puppy face

However, it seems like her 'teacher' was not satisfied with the same. Anwesha was quick to comment on the same, stating that 'where is the puppy face?' and she further pointed out that her mother pulled off only a normal smiley face. What followed was a delightful banter between the two in the comments section of the post. Swastika replied to her daughter stating that 'My eyes are Putki' by which she meant that her eyes are small in size which made it a little difficult for her to make the perfect puppy face. She also called her daughter an 'unhappy teacher'.

Anwesha then further wrote how the puppy face did not happen by her mother. Well, even though Swastika did not impress her teacher with the same, her post made way for an endearing sight. Take a look at the post shared by Swastika and her banter with her daughter in the comments section.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara. She was seen alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sanjana Sanghi in the movie. She was also seen in the web series, Pataal Lok.

