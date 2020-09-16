Sanjana Sanghi Announces Release Of 'Never Say Goodbye', Bows To AR Rahman

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram handle and announced that the final song from her latest film has now released. The actor quoted a line from the song from the film and thanked the makers of the song AR Rahman. She further wrote that “Dil Bechara ultimately sees completion.”

Read Also | Apple IPhone 12 Event Countdown: What Is The Apple Event About?

Sanjana Sanghi announces the release of Never Say Goodbye

Sanjana Sanghi recently shared with her fans a snippet from the song Never Say Goodbye from the film Dil Bechara. The actor revealed that the audio and video of the song has now released and people can listen to the song as she shared a link to it in her profile’s bio. She further wrote that she wants to give a bow to the maestro AR Rahman for his contribution.

Sanjana also addressed that it is the film’s last song and with the release of it, Dil Bechara has now seen a completion. Here is what she wrote in the caption:

“God will show the way; It’s not a cliche.” - Never Say Goodbye, Dil Bechara.

A bow to our maestro, @arrahman for never letting what is in one’s control remain incomplete.

With that, our last song, Never Say Goodbye of #DilBechara ultimately sees completion.

Check out the post below:

The video of the song features Sanjana Sanghi late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and singer A R Ameen. The song is about how the world looks small from the sky and that trouble fades away when you fly. The song has some heart touching lyrics like:

God will show the way It's not a cliche For another sunny day There’s another way Don’t you run away I'll take your pain away The wounds fade away When the sun goes down Your words stay with me All along We were born to dance we never woke from the trance Lets sing along... The way you smile Is like chamomile Its been a while Since I saw your style Birthdays are for ever Never , never say good bye

Read Also | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

Song details

The song has been composed and produced by A R Rahman and Sony Music India. The song has been sung by A R Ameen. The guitars have been played by Keba Jeremiah and the strings have been played by the Sunshine Orchestra. Listen to the song below.

Read Also | Apple's IPhone 12 Launch Virtual Event To Be Announced This Week?

Read Also | New IPhone 12 Leak Reveals Details About Display And Resolution

Image credits: Still from the video of the song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.