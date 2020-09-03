AR Rahman Releases 'unfinished' Song From 'Dil Bechara' Titled 'Never Say Goodbye'

AR Rahman had been teasing the release of an unfinished song from Dil Bechara for a while and he has now released the song. The movie Dil Bechara gained a massive response with the audience loving the movie and its premise. The soundtrack of the movie especially was praised due to the fine touch given by AR Rahman and the group of talented singers who made the songs delightful. The entire album from the film was loved by audiences and the songs took no time in getting increasingly popular. In the same way, a song had been rumoured to have been left incomplete due to some reason. However, the song has been completed by AR Rahman and thus has been released titled “Never Say Goodbye”.

AR Rahman completes the song Never Say Goodbye from Dil Bechara

This song from Dil Bechara was supposed to bid adieu to the character of Manny in the film. However, due to some reasons, it did not make it to the final cut due to it being unfinished at the time of the movie's release. However, now the song has been released and the son of AR Rahman, AR Ameen has provided his voice to the song. The new song has been gaining buzz and has already passed thousands of views in a short amount of time. The song has been realised on the official Youtube channel of AR Ameen. The song features Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu in the music video along with A R Ameen who features in the song as well. Snippets of the character of Manny have also been taken from the film.

The song opens up in a rather melancholic fashion and later proceeds to feature shots of AR Ameen and Sanjana Sanghi. Several other elements have also been added to the song, making it a truly soulful number to listen to. AR Rahman himself shared the song Never Say Goodbye on his official social media handles expressing that he is quite happy to present the song. He wished all the best to his son AR Ameen for his musical journey which has now begun.

