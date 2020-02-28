Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday And Sonakshi Sinha's Best Checkered Outfits; See Pics

Some Bollywood celebs have been immensely popular for their distinctive looks and style, apart from their performances on the celluloid. From time to time, their fashion game has evolved drastically wherein they have also managed to please the fashion police.

However, when it comes to checkered looks, some Bollywood divas have certainly got the eye for it and can give some major cues on how to ace it. Talking about such divas, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha are actors who have not only established a strong foothold in the industry due to their performances, but they have time and again left the fashion enthusiasts in awe of their sartorial choices. Here's taking a look all the times when the actors taught us how to ace a checkered look.

Fiesty is the word

Taapsee loves experimenting when it comes to her sartorial choices. Her checkered pants in this look are proof of that. She has opted for a olice green flared pants with checkered prints along with her full-sleeved floral printed top. Her red transparent glasses are further adding to the glam quotient.

Chic and subtle

Ananya Panday never goes wrong when it comes to her style statement. For this look, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is looking classy in this black and white checkered attire. She has also opted for a dewy makeup along with the entire look. The Student Of The Year 2 actor has also complimented the look with hoop earrings.

Sass is the key

Sonakshi Sinha's style game is just as fiery and free-spirited like her persona. In this look, the actor has opted for a black tank top which she has complemented with a yellow and blue checkered pant and jacket. The Dabangg actor's yellow transparent glares are adding to her glam quotient.

