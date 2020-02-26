Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Truckload Of Hobbies From Painting To Sports

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is known for her roles in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Mission Mangal, Tevar, and many more. Sonakshi Sinha is also a singer and fashionista who initially started her career as a costume designer. Apart from acting, singing and fashion, Sonakshi Sinha also has some more hobbies.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha shared numerous hobbies. Growing up as an obese kid, Sonakshi Sinha had to deal with a lot of peer pressure, however, her indulgence in her hobbies kept her going. During her school days, Sonakshi Sinha was quite keen about drawing and painting. She always liked art and sketching, as mentioned by her.

Sonakshi shared that she also likes to click. She not only loves to be in front of the camera but behind as well. The star also revealed that acting was never on her list, she was more into sports and adventure. Sonakshi Sinha added that she truly feels that she is a destiny's child when it comes to shifting her career to acting.

Taking about her travel choices, Sonakshi Sinha called herself a 'water baby'. She stated that she loves travelling. Further, Sonakshi added that she works hard so that she could travel more places without a glitch. In the recent past, Sonakshi Sinha went on a vacation to the Maldives and Seychelles. She was spotted diving into the ocean, which is also one of her hobbies.

