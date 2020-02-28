Taapsee Pannu Or Deepika Padukone: Who Rocked Vintage Look Better?

When it comes to pulling off diverse looks and impressing the fashion police, Bollywood celebs are not far behind. Be it any red carpet event or the promotion of their film, these celebs take extra care when it comes to their sartorial choices. The same can be said for actors like Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu.

It is not a hidden fact that both them are touted to be among the most talented actors of Bollywood. But they are also often hailed for upping up their style statement, much to the joy of their fans. Experimenting constantly when it comes to their outfits, here is the time when Deepika and Taapsee pulled off their vintage attire like boss ladies.

Ready to rock the world

Just like her performances on-screen, Taapsee's style statement can be described as bold and free-spirited. For this look, the Thappad actor has opted for a full-sleeved, floral printed top with a scarf-collared neck. She has paired it with checkered flared pants which is further enhancing the look. But it is her black heels, red transparent glasses and danglers which is giving the perfect vintage vibe to the look. Take a look at the picture.

If looks could kill

Deepika never fails to make heads turn with any attire. For this look, she has opted for a full collar blue and white checkered dress. She has paired the entire outfit with a checkered grey jacket which is upping the glam quotient with several notches. Her heels which she has opted along with a pair of socks coupled with her pastel coloured bag is perfectly summing up the entire look. With her hair tied neatly at the back, the Padmaavat actor has opted for radiant makeup. Whose vintage look impressed you more? Let us know in the comments section.

