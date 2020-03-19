Taapsee Pannu And Vicky Kaushal Are Two Happy Souls In This Throwback Picture

Taapsee Pannu is one Bollywood actor who is upping her game with each film as she is delivering some hard-hitting performances. Taapsee Pannu has catapulted herself into the league of one of the most versatile actors in the industry. However, Taapsee Pannu is also known to share a warm camaraderie with all her co-stars from her films.

Be it with Bhumi Pednekar from Saand Ki Aankh or with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu also manages to share a lovely bond with almost all her co-actors. However, if there is one co-actor of Taapsee Pannu with whom her camaraderie was lauded by the viewers, both on-screen and off-screen, it is Vicky Kaushal. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal shared the screen space in the film Manmarziyan.

The chemistry between Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal was loved by the masses and the two also share a great friendship behind the screen. In a recent throwback picture, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal can be seen promoting Manmarziyan. However, it is their effortless rapport with each other, which is standing out in the beautiful picture. Check out the pictures.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles for the media

The picture has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal all smiles as they are posing together for the paparazzi. Taapsee can be seen looking lovely in a white shirt which she has paired with blue pants. The Pink actor has also opted for a stylish red knotted jacket to complete the look along with heart-shaped glares.

Vicky Kaushal has made a dapper presence in the picture

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a shimmer printed black shirt which he has complemented with black pants with white stripes. The Uri actor has also matched the whole look with a black and white jacket. The actor has opted for blue glares which is further raising up the glam quotient.

