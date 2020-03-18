Vicky Kaushal Works Hard From Home, Shares Glimpse Of His 'quarantine Stack', See Pic

With gyms, theaters and malls closed in the state as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, city dwellers have resorted to different ways of channeling their leisure time. The imposition of self-isolation and social distancing by the Government has resulted in work from home schedules throughout industries in different fields. The Hindi film industry has also shut shop until the end of the month in order to ensure the safety of the workers and technicians.

Making the most of his time at home, Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal has taken to maintaining his health. The actor shared a picture of a number of dumbbells, weights and an abs roller and called it his 'quarantine stacking'. He declared through his caption that the stack is a part of his "Work(out) from Home! 💪🏽".

Have a look:

While many of his fans have replied with their appreciation of his efforts, film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor commented with a rather hilarious and honest reply to the stacking part of Vicky Kaushal's caption. She wrote, "Iv done a diff kindaaa stacking !!!" suggesting that she has stacked up on other essentials like her favorite food items. Netizens have reacted to her comment on Vicky's post with a lot of laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's efforts to stay fit may have roots in the requirements of his upcoming films Takht and Immortal Ashwatthama. Earlier last week, Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar revealed that he would be making a trilogy based on the mythological character of Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He also claimed that Kaushal will have to weigh about 115 kgs for the role and learn sword fighting, archery and martial arts.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

The actor was last seen in the Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in theatres last month. The actor is currently filming for Meghna Gulzar's next film titled Sam based on the life of Indian Air Force Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor will also be seen in the Udham Singh biopic which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Read | Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jacket looks: Which is your favourite?

Read | Vicky Kaushal posts a throwback pic to wish 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday

Read | 'Never thought a lanky guy would make it': Vicky Kaushal recalls struggle for confidence

Read | Did you know these family members of Vicky Kaushal have their own old filmy connect?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.