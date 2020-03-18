Taapsee Pannu Returns To Mumbai After 'Haseen Dillruba' Shoot Schedule Gets Postponed

In an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Badla actor Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has returned home in Mumbai after the five-day Delhi schedule of her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba was cancelled over the coronavirus scare. Taapsee has finally joined the Bollywood celebrities who have isolated themselves and have been practicing social distancing as a precaution for the COVID-19 virus. The actor shared that she has wrapped up the shoot that was supposed to take place in Haridwar and will not be working till March 31st as advised by the Government and authorities in the film industry.

The entire team of Haseen Dillruba was scheduled to shoot in New Delhi for about 5 days to complete the film. However, with the increasing frenzy of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the decision to suspend all production activities and stay indoors seems like the safest one. The hiatus imposed on the film industry has shuffled the calendars for many films that were slated to release in the months to come.

The shooting schedule of a lot of films like Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and many others have been affected by the industry shutdown advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What's next or Taapsee Pannu?

The actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha-directed film Thappad which released in theaters earlier last month. The actor received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike for her nuanced performance in the film about domestic violence.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

