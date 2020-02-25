Taapsee Pannu And Amitabh Bachchan's Fun BTS Moments Will Win Hearts

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan have entertained fans not once but twice with their blockbuster performances in Pink and Badla. Both Amitabh and Taapsee impressed the audience with their stellar performances. While shooting for the movies together, Taapsee Pannu took to share several adorable moments on her Instagram handle with Big B.

Along with the pictures that Taapsee posted, she also went on to write sweet things about the legendary actor, Amitabh. Since the time Taapsee and Amitabh began shooting for the film, Pink, she kept sharing cute pictures of them. Here’s taking a look at Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s photos together.

These pictures prove that Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu share a friendly equation. After their powerful performances in Badla and Pink, netizens are now waiting for the two to collaborate for yet another blockbuster film. Let’s hope that Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu star in another film together soon.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will soon be starring in her upcoming film titled, Thappad. The recently released trailer has taken the internet by storm with its gripping plot. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on February 28, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers of the film recently unveiled the first look of the film where Amitabh Bachchan looked unrecognizable. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on April 17, 2020.

