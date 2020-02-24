Taapsee Pannu On Life After 'Thappad': 'Didn't Get Back To Normalcy For 30 Days'

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie Thappad is yet again making a lot of noise with its intriguing plot. From Pink to Badla and Naam Shabana to Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee has set a benchmark with whatever roles she takes up. Her next directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad traces the heart-wrenching story of a woman, whose life changes after her husband slaps her. Taapsee's movie trailer and her performance have got the internet talking.

Taapsee Pannu reveals she did not get back to normalcy for 30 days after filming Thappad

While promoting Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu time and again mentioned that she likes to get into the skin of the character, to learn it better. Once again, in a recent interview with a news agency, Taapsee revealed the real struggle she went through while filming for Thappad.

In the interaction about Thappad, Taapsee Pannu shared that the film is one of the most challenging subjects in her career. Interestingly the Mulk actor also opened up how her image in the industry is. She said that she carries the image of a firebrand actor, known for boldness and dominance. With the image of always fighting back, Pannu revealed that making the audience believe in her Thappad character Amrita who is submissive and vulnerable, was tough enough.

She further shared that the team of Thappad deliberately refrained from highlighting domestic violence in the film because then the audience might get disconnected from the storyline. Taapsee Pannu revealed that it took her more than 30 days to get back to normal post the filming of Thappad. Talking about she felt when the shoot was over, she stated she had to take a break from work to disconnect herself from the character and story.

Ever since the trailer of Thappad was unveiled, the visual massively hit a milestone in no time. The movie also stars Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is all set the hit the screens on February 28, 2020.

