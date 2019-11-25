Taapsee Pannu Says 'Amitabh Bachchan Given More Credit For Badla But I Had More Scenes'

The year 2019 was one of the eventful years for Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as three out of her four films set the box office on fire and bagged huge amounts. Starting from Badla to her recent release Saand Ki Aankh, every film of her released this year is well-received by the critics and the audience. Recently, when the Naam Shabana actor was invited for Neha Dhupia's chat show, the actor expressed her feelings about the work done by her this year.

Reportedly, while talking to Neha, the Pink actor mentioned that though she worked more than her co-star, she did not get enough credits for it. Mentioning her project Badla that released in March 2019, the 32-year-old actor said that she essayed the character of the antagonist in the film. Comparatively, she had more working days and scenes in the film than the protagonist of the film Amitabh Bachchan, as added by her. Expressing her disappointment and pointing out the industry to be male-dominating, she said that the film was called Big B's film and people recognised her work only after she raised voice for it.

Apart from talking about this, she also pointed out various other things. She also mentioned two of her worst co-stars ever. One being Jacqueline Fernandez, for being 'too hot' and the second being Vicky Kaushal, for 'his exceptional acting skills'. In the conversation, the Mission Mangal actor commented on Harshvardhan Kapoor too.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's directorial Saand Ki Aankh. She will be next seen in Abhinav Sinha's Thappad. The motion poster of her another film Rashmi Rocket is out too. Apart from Bollywood, she has various south Indian projects too in her kitty including Nuvvevaru among others.

