Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood in the current lot of actors. She has delivered some of the most versatile performances over the years. She is known for taking up challenging roles and delivering them with ease. She has often been praised for her acting abilities by fans and critics alike.

Taapsee Pannu felt an instant connect with cricketer Mithali Raj because of this reason

Currently, the actor is working on a biopic of Indian women cricket team former captain Mithali Raj. The actor met the cricket superstars and shared a conversation with her. Taapsee said she started following her when Mithali was asked by a journalist about her favourite male cricketer. The former captain questioned the journalist if a similar question would be asked to a male cricket. This was the main reason where Taapsee felt an instant connection with the cricketer. She said that often while promoting movie she too is asked about the way she feels about male co-stars.

The actor also mentioned that while other players would be on the pitch during a match in an intense situation Mithali would calmly sit in the pavilion, reading a book. The actor also mentioned that she never got to play cricket growing up as it was considered a boys’ sport. However now due to Mithali many girls have picked up the sport. This has also caused an impact on Taapsee as she too will learn how to play like Mithali for her upcoming biopic.

