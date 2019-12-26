Taapsee Pannu's Movies In 2020: Thappad, Haseena Dillruba And Other Upcoming Releases

Taapsee Pannu acted in K. Raghavendra Rao's Jhummadi Naadam back in 2010 and went on to be a leading movie star. In a nine-year-long acting career, Taapsee Pannu has starred in more than three dozen films. With her impressive acting chops and back-to-back hits, the actor has established herself as a powerhouse performer. After four back-to-back hits in 2019, the Bollywood actor is now ready to enthrall the audience with her movies in the year ahead. Here are some movies of Taapsee Pannu that will hit the marquee in 2020.

Upcoming movies of Taapsee Pannu

Thappad

The upcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead is slated to hit the marquee on February 20, 2020. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad will mark the second association of the Taapsee and Sinha, after their successful film Mulk. According to reports, Thappad will narrate a contemporary issue prevalent in society.

Rashmi Rocket

The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, reportedly narrates the tale of a village belle, who dreams of participating in the Olympics. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, the movie is reportedly based on a real-life character. The first look poster of the forthcoming movie was released a few days ago, which has amped the expectations of the moviegoers.

Shabaash Mithu

The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, is based on the real-life story of Indian Woman's Cricket team's captain Mithali Raj. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the movie is reportedly under the pre-production stage currently.

Haseena Dillruba

The upcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is reportedly a murder mystery within a twisted love story. Directed by Vinil Matthew, the movie is produced by Aanand L. Rai, under his banner Colour Yellow Productions. The murder mystery is all set to hit the marquee on September 18, 2020.

