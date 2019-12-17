Taapsee Pannu is known to choose the most unconventional roles and different type of scripts for her films. She is an actor best known for the various characters she plays on screen. She has been praised for her roles by her fans and by critics for films like Pink and Naam Shabana.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Sign On For Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dilruba: Taapsee Pannu unveils the FIRST LOOK poster of her upcoming thriller

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Thriller Movies Make Her The 'Thriller Queen' Of Bollywood

The actor released the first look for Haseen Dilruba, the poster of the film shows a woman in a yellow saree with her feet drenched in blood. There also lies a knife in the corner in the pool of blood. Taapsee announced that the film is expected to release on September 18, 2020. The film is said to be a murder mystery with an unethical and twisted love story. Vikrant Massey will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. The film reunites Taapsee with the Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon. The makers of the film have termed it as an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Also Read | Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Announces New Release Date Of Anubhav Sinha Directorial

2019 has been quite a productive year for the actor as she starred in multiple hit films throughout the year. Films like Badla, Saand Ki Aankh were some of the films in which she delivered some of her best performances. The actor will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and also a sports film titled Rashmi Rocket. She will also be seen playing the lead in Mithali Raj’s biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Felt An Instant Connect With Cricketer Mithali Raj Because Of THIS Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.