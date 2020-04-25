'Thappad' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On May 1, Announces Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's tour de force film Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha is all set to release on OTT platform on May 1. The actor took to her Instagram and announced the date on which the film will be launched on Amazon Prime Video. She posted a still from the movie and captioned the post saying, "That's me waiting for Thappad to come on @primevideoin on May 1".

Have a look:

About the movie

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. It revolves around the story of an educated housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie hit the theatres on February 28, 2020 and opened to good reviews especially for Taapsee's acting and Anubhav Sinha's direction.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

