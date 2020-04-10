Taapsee Pannu Recalls Her First Title Role; Her Pride At Holding Her Own Among Stars Clear

Reminiscing memories from her first titular role in the 2017 action-thriller Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a throwback picture of the team celebrating co-actor Anupam Kher’s birthday.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share the throwback picture from the sets of Naam Shabana - of the crew along with Anupam Kher, all dressed in black. She recalled the overwhelming moment of being surrounded by people she had admired for years.

Taapsee Pannu's throwback picture

In the picture, the Saand Ki Aankh actor is seen with Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Manoj Bajpayee, and Anupam Kher, among others. She also noted that this was her first title role in a film, which is one of the reasons why the picture is ‘memorable’ for her. Informing when the picture was taken, Taapsee said that it was during Anupam Kher's birthday and that the picture was clicked for the announcement of film, Naam Shabana. See the picture below-

Meanwhile, the actor along with other Bollywood stars in the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and, Kiara Advani, joined hands and launched a hope anthem - 'Muskurayega India.'

The song is set on the optimistic theme that sends out the message that the country will smile again if the country supports each other in the current crisis situation. An initiative of Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, the video of the song features all the lead actors of the industry including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Kumar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Jacky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet. Watch below-

Taapsee is currently in her house, like many other celebrities, as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. As far as her work is concerned, she has Rashmi Rocket in the pipeline which was all set to release but now has been indefinitely pushed.

