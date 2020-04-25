Taapsee Pannu Wants To Make A List Of Places To Visit After The Lockdown Ends

Taapsee Pannu has been turning heads with her recent Instagram posts. Since the lockdown began, Taapsee has been sharing throwback pictures from her vacations. Her latest post tells us about her trip to Rome. She has shared a picture when she had visited the historically famous Vatican City. Taapsee Pannu has also expressed that she misses going on vacations and will be making a list of place she wants to visit. Read more to know about Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu on Instagram

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture from her vacation to Rome. Through her caption, she said that “we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it’s quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow”. She has also been open about how the lockdown has changed her life as an actor. Taapsee shared a BTS picture from the sets of Manmarziyaan. She expressed her feelings by saying that she is “clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the craziest situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon…”

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

On the professional end, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film managed to get a mixed response from the viewers as it collected around ₹44 crores through box office collections. The film Thappad revolves around a woman who reevaluates her relationship after her husband slaps her in front of a number of guests at a party. The film starred Pavail Gulati, Vikram Sabharwall, Naila Grewal, Dia Mirza, and Ankur Rathee in prominent roles.

