Taapsee Pannu Strikes An 'obedient Kid' Pose In This Throwback 'old School' Birthday

Taapsee Pannu has her social media game on point during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government. While indoors, the Manmarziyaan actor has been giving a glimpse of the archives that she seems to have dug into. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of her birthday party from recent times as opposed to the childhood pic that she had shared a few days ago.

Have a look:

Read | Taapsee Pannu's schedule for 'Rashmi Rocket' on hold; says 'Can’t shoot until September'

She captioned the post, "That’s happy birthday to me picture! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around. This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids.". Taapsee added, "Called all my cousins, relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home! The only difference being this wasn’t at home, went to a restaurant nearby. Didn’t wanna spend half the time of the family making meals, it becomes more like stress-day than birth-day then. So a few missing here n there but mostly we could fit in this frame 😁💁🏻‍♀️

P.S- don’t miss the ‘obedient kid’ pose 😁🤓".

Read | Taapsee Pannu shares her secret to beating promotions stress

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

The actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha-directed film Thappad which released in theaters in February. She received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike for her nuanced performance in the film about domestic violence.

Read | Taapsee Pannu reveals why she didn't announce her contribution towards COVID-19 relief

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

Read | Taapsee Pannu loves her post workout glow; asks 'Who needs blush?' and netizens agree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.