Taapsee Pannu Interacts With Fans, Says 'can Speak 5 Different Languages; Read More

Taapsee Pannu has grown to become one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry. The actor is often admired for choice of bold scripts. She has portrayed some of the most strong female characters in her films so far.

The year 2019 seemed to be a great year for the actor as she delivered back to back films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal. For film promotions and also otherwise, the actor has held many interactions with her fans over social media and during launches. She recently answered some of the most-asked questions about her on Google.

How many languages does Taapsee Pannu speak?

Talking about how many languages she can speak, Taapsee Pannu revealed to her fans that she can speak five languages. They include Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Badla actor surely has explored herself to a large extent and it seems like her experience of working in regional cinema has come in handy to her.

Is Taapsee Pannu the most beautiful actor?

Answering if she is the most beautiful actor ever, Pannu first gave a puzzled expression and asked if she should be modest about it or honest. Then she quickly answered that she is not the most beautiful actor ever. She added that there are many actors who are more beautiful than her and said that she is an interesting and rare combination.

Taapsee Pannu's debut film

In one of her fan interactions, Taapsee was asked about her debut film. Responding to the question, she revealed that she made her movie debut in Tamil cinema with the film Aadukalam alongside Dhanush. She later made her debut in Telugu cinemas Jhummandi Naadam whereas her Bollywood debut was with the film Chashme Baddoor.

