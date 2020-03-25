Taapsee Pannu's Hairbands Look Like A Crown On Her Curls; See Pics

Badla movie actor Taapsee Pannu like dressing up in subtle and pastel colour outfits. For the makeup, the actor generally goes for no-makeup looks. When it comes to styling her hair, Taapsee Pannu lets her curls down, which look perfect on her face. Sometimes, the actor ties her hair back with a hairband which looks like a crown on her curls, take a look.

Taapsee Pannu's hairbands look like a crown on her head

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Slams 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Supports Taapsee Pannu

Also Read: From 'Pink' To 'Thappad': Here Are Taapsee Pannu's Films With A Social Message

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the movies Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, this year. The movie Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu directed by Rahul Dholakia, which is also a sports drama. Taapsee Pannu’s movie Haseen Dilruba which will release later this year is directed by Vinil Mathew. The murder mystery movie with a twisted love story will release on September 18, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane along with Taapsee Pannu.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out At Netizen Who Slammed Her For Supporting Neha Dhupia

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Says Quarantine Is 'helping People To Clean Their House And Self'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.