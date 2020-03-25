The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu's Hairbands Look Like A Crown On Her Curls; See Pics

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu loves styling her curly locks. Take a look at how Taapsee Pannu styled her hair using a hairband which looks like a crown on her hair, read.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Badla movie actor Taapsee Pannu like dressing up in subtle and pastel colour outfits. For the makeup, the actor generally goes for no-makeup looks. When it comes to styling her hair, Taapsee Pannu lets her curls down, which look perfect on her face. Sometimes, the actor ties her hair back with a hairband which looks like a crown on her curls, take a look. 

Taapsee Pannu's hairbands look like a crown on her head

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Slams 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Supports Taapsee Pannu 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read: From 'Pink' To 'Thappad': Here Are Taapsee Pannu's Films With A Social Message 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the movies Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, this year. The movie Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu directed by Rahul Dholakia, which is also a sports drama. Taapsee Pannu’s movie Haseen Dilruba which will release later this year is directed by Vinil Mathew. The murder mystery movie with a twisted love story will release on September 18, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane along with Taapsee Pannu.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out At Netizen Who Slammed Her For Supporting Neha Dhupia

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Says Quarantine Is 'helping People To Clean Their House And Self'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab CM
PUNJAB CM SEEKS EVACUATING PILGRIMS
MHA
HM TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
COVID-19
HEALTH MIN MEETS UN, WHO ENVOYS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
clerk
NEW FRONT LINE TO FIGHT COVID-19