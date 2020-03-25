Taapsee Pannu Poses Like A Boss With Poker Face, See Pictures

Taapsee Pannu has been giving fans some back-to-back superhits like Sandh Ki Aankh, Thappad and many more. The actor has ruled the hearts of her fans with her exceptional acting skills. She is also known to make headlines with her sartorial choices and lauded by her fans for ravishing public appearances. The actor keeps her fans updated by giving an insight into her daily life through social media.

Taapsee Pannu poses with poker face

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram posts related to fashion are quite creative. Be it simply posing sitting across the room or a leaning one, the Thappad actor exactly knows how to ace them with staggering perfection. Poker face is one such expression that the actor seems to love a lot. For the uninitiated, a poker face expression related to a face with no expressions.

In the first picture, she can be seen donning a white saree and retro-styled red blouse. In the second picture, she can be see be seen sporting a black one-shouldered sleeved dress. She completed her look by opting for a bold makeup.

Here are a few other pictures of Taapsee Pannu sporting a poker face in white chudidar and minimalistic makeup. The second picture shows her wearing a floral printed dress and denim jacket. Have a look:

