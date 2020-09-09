Taapsee Pannu Caught 'red-handed' Peeking Into 'Thappad' Director Anubhav Sinha's Phone

On September 8, director Anubhav Sinha shared a BTS picture with his 139K Instagram followers from the set of his previous film Thappad. The photo featured the director along with the lead actor Taapsee Pannu. In the candid photo, the actor-director duo is seen sitting on a couch. In the image, Taapsee Pannu is seen peeking into Anubhav's phone. While sharing a trivia in the caption, the director wrote, "My friend @kaamodkharade sends me this shot from this day last year. But why’s @taapsee peeping in to my phone????". Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Taapsee caught peeking into Thappad director's phone

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to bag more than 4k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, adding a pinch of humour in her defense, Taapsee Pannu wrote a reply in Hindi, which meant "Oh sh** This is a red-handed scene". On the other side, a section of fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons.

Interestingly, not only the director but Taapsee Pannu has also often shared BTS pictures from the sets of Thappad. Ahead of the release of the film in February, the Game Over actor wrote a brief post while showering love on Sinha. In the post, Taapsee stated that the actor-director duo has made their career's best film.

Thappad movie details

Talking about the film, the 55-year-old director collaborated with the Pink actor for the second time. The film, released in February 2020, also featured Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao and Ratna Pathak Shah, in the pivotal characters. Though the social-drama received a positive response from the critics, it failed to garb footfalls at the BO.

Taapsee Pannu's projects

Talking about the professional front of the 33-year-old actor, she has numerous films in her kitty, including Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba, among many others. The actor will also step in the shoes of cricketer Mithali Raj to portray her character in an upcoming sports biopic. Meanwhile, she will also star in Looop Lapeta, the Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, along with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

