Taapsee Pannu Pens Note For 'Thappad' Director; Says 'We Made Our Career's Best Film'

Taapsee Pannu's next project Thappad is around the corner. The critics are praising the performance of the lead actor and craftsmanship of the director. The film will hit the theatres tomorrow, that is February 28, 2020. Ahead of its release, Taapsee Pannu wrote a heartwarming caption for Thappad's director Anubhav Sinha on her social media handle. She also explained how the director has helped her grow as a person.

Taapsee Pannu shared a BTS picture, featuring her along with director Anubhav Sinha. The opening lines of her caption read, ''मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ" (I know you don't need support, I have come only to give you company).

Interestingly, it's a dialogue from 2001's release Tum Bin written by Anubhav Sinha himself. Further, her caption read, 'that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!'.

In a new paragraph, the actor explained how the Article 15 director has become a special part of her journey. Talking more about him she wrote, 'He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring 😜)'.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor concluded her note and wrote, 'Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record!

ZINDABAD ! ❤️🤗 @anubhavsinhaa'.

Check out the post below:

