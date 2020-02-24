Virender Sehwag Lauds Poonam Yadav After She Spins India To Yet Another Win

Virender Sehwag came forward to hail leg-spinner, Poonam Yadav, after she once again played an instrumental role in India registering a well-deserved win against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at the WACA Ground in Perth on Monday. This was the Indian eves' second straight win in the tournament.

'Great effort once again: Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain congratulated India for having defended 132 against title-holders Australia and then defending 142 against the reigning Women's Asia Cup champions. Sehwag then lauded the young spinner, Poonam Yadav for her great efforts once again. The ex-Delhi batsman concluded by saying that Shafali Verma looks a very special player.

Defended 132 in the first match and defended 142 today. Great effort from Poonam Yadav once again. Shafali Verma looks a very special player. Congratulations @BCCIWomen #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/j0iQpVjFfg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2020

Poonam Yadav had taken four wickets in the opening match against the four-time Women's World T20 winners while she had three scalps to her name in this contest. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3/18 in her four overs at an economy rate of 4.50.

India continue their splendid run

After being asked to bat first, India were restricted to 142/6 in their 20 overs even though young Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 17-ball 39 at a strike rate of 229.41 which included two boundaries and four maximums. Her dismissal opened up the floodgates for the Bangladesh bowlers.

In reply, wickets falling at regular intervals disturbed Salma Khatun-led side's rhythm in this run chase as they could only manage in getting to 124/8 as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. registered an 18-run win. They will now face New Zealand at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday.

